Live Whole Health logo. Photo of man showing pain.

Learn how nutrition can help with chronic pain! Join us on the 3rd Tuesday, monthly for a 1 hour Whole Health food and drink workshop.

When
Tuesday, Jul 19, 2022
1:00 p.m. - 2:00 p.m. PT
Cost
Free

Registration

Contact Nutrition Scheduling Line to sign up, 503-273-5112

Nutrition and chronic pain class.
Want to learn how nutrition can help with chronic pain? Join us for a 1 hour Whole Health food and drink workshop. In this group learn:
1. The role of nutrition in the management of chronic pain.
2. Anti inflammatory diet
3. Develop basic menu planning techniques to increase intake of anti inflammatory foods
Recommend Intro to Whole Health Food and Drink class prior to attending this class.
Offered virtually
3rd Tuesday, Monthly
1:00 - 2:00 p.m.
Contact Nutrition Scheduling
(503) 273-5112

Learn more about nutrition-related classes.

