 Skip to Content

Women’s Health Focus Group

Photo of woman soldier with Attention Women Veterans, VA Portland welcomes you to participate in a Virtual Women’s Health Focus Group

Participate in a Virtual Women’s Health Focus Group in June to help us ensure our facility is safe, welcoming, and comfortable while you receive care at VA.

When
Wednesday, Jun 29, 2022
10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. PT
Cost
Free

Registration

If you would like to participate, please contact

     Sarah Súñiga, PhD

     Clinical Psychologist

     Women Veterans Program Manager

     VA Portland Healthcare System

     503-220-8262, Ext. 53431

VA Portland Health Care System welcomes you to participate in a Virtual Women’s Health Focus Group.

Why: We want to ensure our facility is safe, welcoming, and comfortable while you receive care here. We ask you to join us in a one-hour virtual focus group to help us identify areas VA Portland can improve.

When:  June 22, 1:30 p.m. or June 29, 10:00 a.m.                      

Where:  Virtually from anywhere. 

Who: All women Veterans who get their care with VA Portland are invited.

If you would like to participate, please contact

     Sarah Súñiga, PhD

     Clinical Psychologist

     Women Veterans Program Manager

     VA Portland Healthcare System

     503-220-8262, Ext. 53431

See all events

Last updated: