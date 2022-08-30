 Skip to Content
VA Portland Epilepsy Support Group

VA Epilepsy Center of Excellence monthly Epilepsy Support Group.

When:

Tue. Oct 18, 2022, 1:00 pm – 2:00 pm PT

Repeats

Where:

This is an online event.

Cost:

Free

The VA Portland Epilepsy Center of Excellence has a new Epilepsy Support Group starting October 18, 2022. This group will meet virtually on the 3rd Tuesday of each month, from 1:00-2:00 p.m.

If you are interested in participating in this group or have questions, please contact Lisa Strauss, LCSW at 503-220-8262, Ext. 58271 to get all the details. We are hopeful to see you then!

 

Thank you for your service and for giving us the honor of serving you.

Tue. Nov 15, 2022, 1:00 pm – 2:00 pm PT

Tue. Dec 20, 2022, 1:00 pm – 2:00 pm PT

Tue. Jan 17, 2023, 1:00 pm – 2:00 pm PT

Tue. Feb 21, 2023, 1:00 pm – 2:00 pm PT

Tue. Mar 21, 2023, 1:00 pm – 2:00 pm PT

Tue. Apr 18, 2023, 1:00 pm – 2:00 pm PT

Tue. May 16, 2023, 1:00 pm – 2:00 pm PT

Tue. Jun 20, 2023, 1:00 pm – 2:00 pm PT

Tue. Jul 18, 2023, 1:00 pm – 2:00 pm PT

Tue. Aug 15, 2023, 1:00 pm – 2:00 pm PT

