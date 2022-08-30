VA Portland Epilepsy Support Group

VA Epilepsy Center of Excellence monthly Epilepsy Support Group.

The VA Portland Epilepsy Center of Excellence has a new Epilepsy Support Group starting October 18, 2022. This group will meet virtually on the 3rd Tuesday of each month, from 1:00-2:00 p.m.

If you are interested in participating in this group or have questions, please contact Lisa Strauss, LCSW at 503-220-8262, Ext. 58271 to get all the details. We are hopeful to see you then!

Thank you for your service and for giving us the honor of serving you.

