VA Portland Epilepsy Support Group
VA Epilepsy Center of Excellence monthly Epilepsy Support Group.
When:
Tue. Oct 18, 2022, 1:00 pm – 2:00 pm PT
Repeats
Where:
This is an online event.
Cost:
Free
The VA Portland Epilepsy Center of Excellence has a new Epilepsy Support Group starting October 18, 2022. This group will meet virtually on the 3rd Tuesday of each month, from 1:00-2:00 p.m.
If you are interested in participating in this group or have questions, please contact Lisa Strauss, LCSW at 503-220-8262, Ext. 58271 to get all the details. We are hopeful to see you then!
Thank you for your service and for giving us the honor of serving you.
Tue. Oct 18, 2022, 1:00 pm – 2:00 pm PTAdd to Calendar
Tue. Nov 15, 2022, 1:00 pm – 2:00 pm PTAdd to Calendar
Tue. Dec 20, 2022, 1:00 pm – 2:00 pm PTAdd to Calendar
Tue. Jan 17, 2023, 1:00 pm – 2:00 pm PTAdd to Calendar
Tue. Feb 21, 2023, 1:00 pm – 2:00 pm PTAdd to Calendar
Tue. Mar 21, 2023, 1:00 pm – 2:00 pm PTAdd to Calendar
Tue. Apr 18, 2023, 1:00 pm – 2:00 pm PTAdd to Calendar
Tue. May 16, 2023, 1:00 pm – 2:00 pm PTAdd to Calendar
Tue. Jun 20, 2023, 1:00 pm – 2:00 pm PTAdd to Calendar
Tue. Jul 18, 2023, 1:00 pm – 2:00 pm PTAdd to Calendar
Tue. Aug 15, 2023, 1:00 pm – 2:00 pm PTAdd to Calendar