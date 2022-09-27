Flu shot drive-thru clinic at PVAMC

Veterans, get your flu shot at an easy drive-thru clinic at PVAMC Oct 8 - 10, from 8 am - 4 pm.

It's time to get your flu shot.

Veterans enrolled in VA health care can get a free flu shot at:

VA Portland drive-thru flu shot clinic October 8, 9 & 10, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Portland VA Medical Center parking garage.



Influenza, or "flu," is a contagious respiratory virus. Flu vaccination is your best protection against the flu, which usually begins in the fall and can continue through late spring. Everyone ages 6 months and older should get the vaccine.

Other ways to get your flu shot.

Thru community retail pharmacies and urgent care providers (in VA’s network) Details at Flu Shots Near You - National Center for Health Promotion and Disease Prevention (va.gov)

At VA Portland health care facilities during your scheduled appointment Call your VA Portland primary care team at 503-721-1498, option 3 to make/change an appt. or to relay a message to your care team.



Learn more about the flu.

Learn more about the flu vaccine.

Learn how to best prevent getting the flu.

If you catch the flu, learn about treatment.

More flu-related resources.