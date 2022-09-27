Flu shot drive-thru clinic at PVAMC
Veterans, get your flu shot at an easy drive-thru clinic at PVAMC Oct 8 - 10, from 8 am - 4 pm.
When:
Sat. Oct 8, 2022, 8:00 am – 4:00 pm PT
Where:
Parking garage
Cost:
Free
It's time to get your flu shot.
Veterans enrolled in VA health care can get a free flu shot at:
-
VA Portland drive-thru flu shot clinic
-
October 8, 9 & 10, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
-
Portland VA Medical Center parking garage.
-
Influenza, or "flu," is a contagious respiratory virus. Flu vaccination is your best protection against the flu, which usually begins in the fall and can continue through late spring. Everyone ages 6 months and older should get the vaccine.
Other ways to get your flu shot.
- Thru community retail pharmacies and urgent care providers (in VA’s network)
- At VA Portland health care facilities during your scheduled appointment
- Call your VA Portland primary care team at 503-721-1498, option 3 to make/change an appt. or to relay a message to your care team.
Learn more about the flu vaccine.
Learn how to best prevent getting the flu.
If you catch the flu, learn about treatment.