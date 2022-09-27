 Skip to Content
Flu shot drive-thru clinic at PVAMC

Rosie the Riveter image with mask and

Veterans, get your flu shot at an easy drive-thru clinic at PVAMC Oct 8 - 10, from 8 am - 4 pm.

When:

Sat. Oct 8, 2022, 8:00 am – 4:00 pm PT

Where:

Portland VA Medical Center

Parking garage

Cost:

Free

It's time to get your flu shot.

Veterans enrolled in VA health care can get a free flu shot at:

Influenza, or "flu," is a contagious respiratory virus. Flu vaccination is your best protection against the flu, which usually begins in the fall and can continue through late spring. Everyone ages 6 months and older should get the vaccine.

Other ways to get your flu shot.

Learn more about the flu.

Learn more about the flu vaccine.

Learn how to best prevent getting the flu.

If you catch the flu, learn about treatment.

More flu-related resources.

