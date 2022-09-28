Introduction to Whole Health (virtual)
Start exploring what matters to you. Learn about opportunities to optimize your health and wellbeing through VA Portland's Intro to Whole Health virtual class.
When:
Thu. Oct 20, 2022, 2:00 pm – 4:00 pm PT
Repeats
Where:
This is an online event.
Cost:
Free
Start exploring what matters to you.
Learn about opportunities to optimize your health and wellbeing.
All Veterans welcome!
Call to schedule. Video and telephone groups available. 503-220-8262 , ext. 53098
During the Introduction to Whole Health class, Veterans learn more about the Whole Health approach to care, the concepts behind Whole Health living, and complete a Personal Health Inventory.
Classes offered:
- 1st Tuesday of the month 10am-12pm
- 3rd Thursday of the month 2pm-4pm
Learn more about Whole Health.
