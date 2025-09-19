Skip to Content

Flu Vaccination Clinics-Portland VA Campus

Where:

Building 101, 2nd floor Auditorium

308 Southwest 1st Avenue, Community Resource & Referral Center (CRRC), Lawrence Building, Suite 155

Portland, OR

Cost:

Free

Portland VA Medical Center Veteran Flu Shot Clinic

Dates: Saturday, 10/18/25 - Friday, 11/7/25

Time: 10:00 a.m.- 3:00 p.m.

Location: Bldg. 101, 2nd Floor Auditorium

 

Our VA Portland Veteran Flu Shot Clinic will offer FREE flu vaccines to all eligible and enrolled Veterans

Drop-ins are welcome, but appointments are encouraged. 

TO SCHEDULE:

  • Call 503-220-8262, option 2.
  • Use the VA Health Chat Mobile App.

Please remember to wear a short-sleeved shirt.

 

To learn more, visit: Vaccine Information | VA Portland Health Care | Veterans Affairs.

