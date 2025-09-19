Flu Vaccination Clinics-Portland VA Campus
Portland VA Medical Center Veteran Flu Shot Clinic
Dates: Saturday, 10/18/25 - Friday, 11/7/25
Time: 10:00 a.m.- 3:00 p.m.
Location: Bldg. 101, 2nd Floor Auditorium
Our VA Portland Veteran Flu Shot Clinic will offer FREE flu vaccines to all eligible and enrolled Veterans
Drop-ins are welcome, but appointments are encouraged.
TO SCHEDULE:
- Call 503-220-8262, option 2.
- Use the VA Health Chat Mobile App.
Please remember to wear a short-sleeved shirt.
To learn more, visit: Vaccine Information | VA Portland Health Care | Veterans Affairs.