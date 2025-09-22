October Blood Drive
When:
Where:
Auditorium, 2nd Floor
308 Southwest 1st Avenue, Community Resource & Referral Center (CRRC), Lawrence Building, Suite 155
Portland, OR
Cost:
Free
The VA Portland Health Care System is hosting a blood drive!
When: Tuesday, October 14, 2025, 8:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
Where: VA Portland Health Care System's Portland campus
3710 SW US Veterans Hospital Road, Portland OR 97239
Please call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter: USVAPortland to schedule an appointment.
Maximize your blood donation. Help more patients. If you are an eligible type O, B - or A - donor, consider making a Power Red donation. Red blood cells are the most commonly transfused blood component.