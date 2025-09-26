Skip to Content

Salem CBOC Veteran Flu Vaccine Clinic

When:

No event data

Repeats

Where:

Suite 130

1750 McGilchrist Street Southeast, Suite 130

Salem, OR

Cost:

Free

Are you a Veteran? Are you enrolled in VA Healthcare? Come get your Flu Shot at the Salem CBOC!

Date:
Wednesday October 8th, 2025
Wednesday October 15th, 2025
Friday October 17th, 2025
Friday November 7th, 2025

Time:
3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Address:
Salem Community Based Outpatient Clinic
1750 McGhilchrist Street SE, Suite 130
Salem, OR 97302

Wed. Oct 8, 2025, 3:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. PT

Wed. Oct 15, 2025, 3:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. PT

Other VA events

Last updated: 