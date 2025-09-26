Salem CBOC Veteran Flu Vaccine Clinic
Are you a Veteran? Are you enrolled in VA Healthcare? Come get your Flu Shot at the Salem CBOC!
Date:
Wednesday October 8th, 2025
Wednesday October 15th, 2025
Friday October 17th, 2025
Friday November 7th, 2025
Time:
3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.
Address:
Salem Community Based Outpatient Clinic
1750 McGhilchrist Street SE, Suite 130
Salem, OR 97302
