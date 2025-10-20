VA Portland Campus Veteran Flu Shot Clinic

VHA recommends annual flu vaccines to all Veterans. VA Portland Health Care System provides FREE flu shots to Veterans. We will not be hosting a drive-thru vaccine clinic this year, but our VA Portland Campus Veteran Flu Vaccine Clinic starts today and continues 7 days a week through 11/7/25. Can't make it? Go here to learn other ways to receive your vaccines: https://www.va.gov/portland-health-care/programs/vaccines/

NOTE: Enrolled Veterans only. Spouses, family members and beneficiaries are not eligible.

To book an appointment: Call 503-220-8262, option 2, then press 2 for Primary Care

OR

Use the VA Health Chat mobile app where you can connect with VA health care professionals in minutes!

Please remember to wear a short-sleeved shirt.

Learn more at: Vaccine Information | VA Portland Health Care System