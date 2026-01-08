February Blood Drive

What: VA Medical Center Blood Drive



Where: 3710 SW US Veterans Hospital Rd., Portland, OR 97239

Auditorium



When: February 24, 2026, 8:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.



Info: Please call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter: USVAPortland to schedule an appointment.



Maximize your blood donation. Help more patients. If you are an eligible type O, B - or A - donor, consider making a Power Red donation. Red blood cells are the most commonly transfused blood component.