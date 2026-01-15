VA FARMS Winter Pruning Classes: Fruit Trees and Grapes
When:
Fri. Feb 13, 2026, 10:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. PT
Where:
VA FARMS, southwest corner of Vancouver campus
1601 East 4th Plain Boulevard
Vancouver, WA
Cost:
Free
VA FARMS invites you to their Winter Pruning Classes, featuring Fruit Trees and Grapes.
This class is scheduled for February 13, 2026 from 10:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
VA FARMS is located in the southwest corner of the VA's Vancouver campus. For details, questions or other class topics, call