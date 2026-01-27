VA S.A.V.E. Training-How to Help a Veteran in Crisis
VA Portland S.A.V.E Training
When:
Mon. Mar 2, 2026, 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. PT
Where:
Tillamook County Veterans Services
201 Laurel Avenue
Tillamook, OR
Cost:
Free
No registration required. This event is free for anyone who wants to attend!
What is VA S.A.V.E. Training? VA S.A.V.E. Training is a free, brief online or in-person course that will help you act with care and compassion if you come across a Veteran who is in crisis or having thoughts of suicide.
If you or someone you know is facing a crisis, call the Veterans Crisis Line by dialing 988, then press 1. You can also visit VeteransCrisisLine.net/Chat by texting 838255.