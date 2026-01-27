VA S.A.V.E. Training-How to Help a Veteran in Crisis

No registration required. This event is free for anyone who wants to attend!

VA Portland S.A.V.E. Training-Ways to Help a Veteran in Crisis is being held March 2, 2026 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Tillamook County Veteran Services.

Address: 201 Laurel Avenue, Tillamook, OR 97141

What is VA S.A.V.E. Training? VA S.A.V.E. Training is a free, brief online or in-person course that will help you act with care and compassion if you come across a Veteran who is in crisis or having thoughts of suicide.

If you or someone you know is facing a crisis, call the Veterans Crisis Line by dialing 988, then press 1. You can also visit VeteransCrisisLine.net/Chat by texting 838255.