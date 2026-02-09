Parkinson's Health and Wellness Fair
When:
Fri. Apr 10, 2026, 9:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. PT
Where:
2nd Floor Auditorium
3710 Southwest US Veterans Hospital Road
Portland, OR
Cost:
Free
Presented by the NW Parkinson’s Disease Research, Education, & Clinical Center, event will include;
Resource Tables, 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. / 12:00 p.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Activity Demonstrations, 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. (Taoist Tai Chi by Dance for Parkinson's)
Featured Speakers, 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. (Balance and Dizziness: Kristen Esselman, PT and Kaci Bradley, OT)
For more information call: