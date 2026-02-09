March Blood Drive
When:
Tue. Mar 17, 2026, 8:30 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. PT
Where:
2nd Floor Auditorium
3710 Southwest US Veterans Hospital Road
Portland, OR
Cost:
Free
Please call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-
appointment.
Maximize your blood donation. Help more patients. If you are an eligible type O, B - or A - donor, consider making a
Power Red donation. Red blood cells are the most commonly transfused blood component.
Streamline your donation experience and save up to 15 minutes by visiting RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass to complete your pre-donation reading and health history questions on the day of your appointment.