Skip to Content

March Blood Drive

Daisy field with blue sky and American Red Cross logo. Text reads, "Give hope this spring. Give blood."

When:

Tue. Mar 17, 2026, 8:30 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. PT

Where:

2nd Floor Auditorium

3710 Southwest US Veterans Hospital Road

Portland, OR

Cost:

Free

Please call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-) or visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter: USVAPortland to schedule an
appointment.


Maximize your blood donation. Help more patients. If you are an eligible type O, B - or A - donor, consider making a
Power Red donation. Red blood cells are the most commonly transfused blood component.


Streamline your donation experience and save up to 15 minutes by visiting RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass to complete your pre-donation reading and health history questions on the day of your appointment.

Other VA events

Last updated: 