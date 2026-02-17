Skip to Content

National Nutrition Month® Series: Eating on a Budget

When:

Thu. Mar 5, 2026, 3:30 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. PT

Where:

Cost:

Free

Registration:

Required

Discover the power of nutrition this National Nutrition Month®. Join us for this practical nutrition presentation where you’ll learn how to make nutritious, energizing meals while staying within your budget. We’ll explore smart shopping strategies, affordable pantry staples, and simple meal planning tips that maximize both flavor and value. Discover how the power of nutrition can fit any budget and help you feel your best—without overspending!

