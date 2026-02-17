Skip to Content

National Nutrition Month® Series: Make Meal Prep Easy

When:

Thu. Mar 26, 2026, 3:30 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. PT

Where:

Cost:

Free

Registration:

Required

Discover the power of nutrition this National Nutrition Month®. Join us for this helpful nutrition presentation where you’ll learn how to make meal prep stress-free, time-saving, and delicious. We’ll cover practical tips for planning balanced meals, choosing versatile ingredients, and creating a routine that works for your lifestyle. Discover how the power of nutrition—and a little prep—can help you eat well every day with ease!

Other VA events

Last updated: 