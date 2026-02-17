VA Portland Nutrition and Health Resource Fair

Join us this Wednesday, March 11 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the VA Portland campus for the Nutrition and Health Resource Fair. Displays and booths will be set up in the lobby areas of building 100 and 101, and in the OHSU Skywalk and the Auditorium in building 101.

The event will include health promotion and disease prevention resources, nutrition games, health teaching kitchen recipes and samples, food pantry distribution, Whole Health and VA FARMS resources and Naloxone training!