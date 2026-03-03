April is National Donate Life Month: Leave a Legacy!

Please join us on Wednesday, April 22, 2026 from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. in the Atrium at the Portland VA to celebrate National Donate Life Month.

As we approach April, we take a moment to acknowledge the significance of National Donate Life Month, established by Donate Life America and its partnering organizations in 2003. This annual observance serves as a reminder to register as organ, eye, and tissue donors, while honoring those who have saved lives through the gift of donation. Visit the Donate Life American site here:

This year’s theme uses trees as a symbol of life and connection. Just like trees grow and support each other in a forest, donation connects people – donors, recipients, and their families. Like a tree that grows and stands for generations, a donor’s gift leaves a lasting legacy of hope and life. Similarly, National Donate Life Month offers an opportunity for us to be part of a life-sustaining community by registering as donors, becoming educated about living donation, and championing the Donate Life cause. For more information, visit

As a nationally designated liver, kidney, and living kidney transplant center, the Portland VA Health Care System is proud to be at the forefront of this vital work. To learn more about our program, please visit our website. We encourage you to consider becoming an organ, eye, and tissue donor, and to express gratitude to transplant professionals who care for our Veterans, donors, and their families.

You can visit the VA Portland Health Care System's living donation site here:

Together, we can make a meaningful difference in the lives of others.