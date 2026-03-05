Women Veterans Virtual Town Hall: Navigating Perimenopause and Menopause
When:
Thu. Mar 19, 2026, 4:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. PT
Where:
Cost:
Free
Registration:
Required
Visit the MS Bookings registration site to sign up for this informative event!
Looking for information on menopause? Learn about what is available at VA!
- Answer your questions about menopause and perimenopause
- Focus group discussions
- Discussion regarding future topics for town halls such as this
- Hear about the latest in health care services and research from subject matter experts
This Town Hall is open to all Veterans, caregivers, spouses and community members.