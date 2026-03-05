Skip to Content

Women Veterans Virtual Town Hall: Navigating Perimenopause and Menopause

Pink rotary phone, pink rose, and pink mug. Text: VA Portland Health Care System presents: Women Veterans Virtual Town Hall Navigating Perimenopause and Menopause Tele-Town Hall.

When:

Thu. Mar 19, 2026, 4:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. PT

Where:

Cost:

Free

Registration:

Required

Visit the MS Bookings registration site to sign up for this informative event!

Looking for information on menopause? Learn about what is available at VA!

  • Answer your questions  about menopause and perimenopause
  • Focus group discussions
  • Discussion regarding future topics for town halls such as this
  • Hear about the latest in health care services and research from subject matter experts
     

This Town Hall is open to all Veterans, caregivers, spouses and community members.

