VA FARMS Speaker Series: Warm Season Vegetables, May 21

Thu. May 21, 2026, 10:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. PT

VA FARMS is hosting its Fairview Guest Speaker Series on Warm Season Vegetables on May 21, 2026 from 10:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at Cleone Park in Fairview Oregon.

Address: 2063 NE 213th Ave, Fairview, OR 97024

Grow food confidently with hands-on learning from your community experts! Community garden plots are also available for reservation for the 2026 growing season

For more information on the Veterans Garden, contact VA FARMS:

Email: VHAPOR-FARMS@va.gov

Phone: