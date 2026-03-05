April Blood Drive, VA Portland Auditorium

On Tuesday, April 21, 2026, the American Red Cross is hosting a VA Portland blood drive.

Where: VA Portland Health Care System Auditorium

Address: 3710 SW US Veterans Hospital Road, Portland, OR 97239

When: 8:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Please call 1-800-RED CROSS (1- ) or visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter: USVAPortland to schedule an appointment.

Maximize your blood donation. Help more patients. If you are an eligible type O, B - or A - donor, consider making a Power Red donation. Red blood cells are the most commonly transfused blood component.