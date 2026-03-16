Announcing the Newly Enrolled Veteran Orientation.

This orientation session is specifically tailored for newly enrolled veterans to help them become familiar with the resources and support available at the Portland VA Health Care System. Our goal is to ensure you have all the information you need to make the most of your VA healthcare benefits.

* Learn about the various services and programs available to you.

* Understand how to navigate the VA Health Care System.

* Meet our dedicated staff and fellow veterans.

* Get answers to any questions you may have.

For more information and to sign up, please call