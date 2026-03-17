Veteran Connection: Enrollment and Resources in VA Health Care

Join us on Thursday, April 16 for a VA-hosted community event to help Veterans understand the financial benefit of COMPACT ACT, process of enrollment, and options of services available to assist with your health, wellness and quality of life.

Where: Hillsboro Community Based Outpatient Clinic, 1925 North East Stucki Avenue, Suite 300, Hillsboro, OR 97006

Time: 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Learn about:

-Enrollment in VA care or about programs of which you may not be aware

-Transition support moving from the military to VA services

-Health care options for LGBTQ+ Veterans

-Beneficiary travel benefits to and from appointments

Send all questions to Ashley Taylor: ashley.taylor18@va.gov