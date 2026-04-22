American Red Cross June Blood Drive
When:
Tue. Jun 23, 2026, 8:30 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. PT
Where:
Auditorium
3710 Southwest US Veterans Hospital Road
Portland, OR
Cost:
Free
VA Portland Health Care System is hosting a blood drive on Tuesday, June 23, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
Where: VA Portland Health Care System Auditorium
Address: 3710 SW US Veterans Hospital Rd., Portland, OR 97239
Date: Tuesday, June 23, 2026
Time: 8:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
Please call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-
Maximize your blood donation. Help more patients. If you are an eligible type O, B - or A - donor, consider making a Power Red donation. Red blood cells are the most commonly transfused blood component.