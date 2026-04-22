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American Red Cross June Blood Drive

Blue heart with "Be Someone's Hero" text over red and white stripes, American Red Cross logo, Blood Drive text.

When:

Tue. Jun 23, 2026, 8:30 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. PT

Where:

Auditorium

3710 Southwest US Veterans Hospital Road

Portland, OR

Cost:

Free

VA Portland Health Care System is hosting a blood drive on Tuesday, June 23, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

 

Where: VA Portland Health Care System Auditorium

Address: 3710 SW US Veterans Hospital Rd., Portland, OR 97239

Date: Tuesday, June 23, 2026

Time: 8:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

 

Please call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-) or visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter: USVAPortland to schedule an appointment.

 

Maximize your blood donation. Help more patients. If you are an eligible type O, B - or A - donor, consider making a Power Red donation. Red blood cells are the most commonly transfused blood component.

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