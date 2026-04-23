American Red Cross Blood Drive
When:
Tue. May 19, 2026, 8:30 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. PT
Where:
Auditorium
3710 Southwest US Veterans Hospital Road
Portland, OR
Cost:
Free
The VA Portland Health Care System is hosting an American Red Cross Blood Drive from 8:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
Your participation is greatly appreciated!
Please call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-
Maximize your blood donation: Help more patients! If you are an eligible type O, B- or A- donor, consider making a Power Red donation. Red blood cells are the most commonly transfused blood component.