Skip to Content

American Red Cross Blood Drive

Graphic for Red Cross campaign "Celebrate More Life" with blue background.

When:

Tue. May 19, 2026, 8:30 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. PT

Where:

Auditorium

3710 Southwest US Veterans Hospital Road

Portland, OR

Cost:

Free

The VA Portland Health Care System is hosting an American Red Cross Blood Drive from 8:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Your participation is greatly appreciated!

Please call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-) or visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter: USVAPortland to schedule an appointment.

Maximize your blood donation: Help more patients! If you are an eligible type O, B- or A- donor, consider making a Power Red donation. Red blood cells are the most commonly transfused blood component.

Other VA events

Last updated: 