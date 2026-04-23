The VA Portland Health Care System is hosting an American Red Cross Blood Drive from 8:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Your participation is greatly appreciated!

Please call 1-800-RED CROSS (1- ) or visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter: USVAPortland to schedule an appointment.

Maximize your blood donation: Help more patients! If you are an eligible type O, B- or A- donor, consider making a Power Red donation. Red blood cells are the most commonly transfused blood component.