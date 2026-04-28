VA Portland Health Care System's Fisher House 10th Anniversary Celebration

VA Portland Health Care System's Fisher House celebrates 10 years!

Help us celebrate the 10th anniversary of Portland VA's Fisher House on Wednesday, May 20, 2026.

The Open House is from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Address: 1601 E. Fourth Plain Blvd, Vancouver WA

RSVP by calling

VA Portland Fisher House, located at the Vancouver VA Campus in Vancouver, Washington is "a home away from home" for families of Veterans and military service members who are hospitalized at the Portland VA Medical Center acute care hospital, residents of the Vancouver VA Community Living Center (CLC), or Residential Rehabilitation and Treatment Program (RRTP). There is no charge for families staying at the Fisher House.