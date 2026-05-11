Hear Better - Connect Better - Live Better, May 20 2026

In observance of National Speech-Language-Hearing Month, the VA Portland Health Care System's National Center for Rehabilitative Auditory Research (NCRAR), located at the VA's Portland campus is hosting "Hear Better/Connect Better/Live Better" on Wednesday, May 20, from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. in the VA Portland's main hospital lobby in building 100.

The event is open to all Veterans, families, caregivers, staff and community. Attendees will learn about hearing loss and health hearing, tinnitus and management strategies, communication tools and assistive technologies, hearing aids, balance and vestibular health and more!

Meet audiologists and researchers, watch hands-on technology demonstrations, check out educational materials and resources, and most importantly ask questions of experts with the nation's leading auditory research team!

For more information, visit www.ncrar.research.va.gov