Cancer Survivorship & Prevention Tabling Event
When:
Tue. Jun 9, 2026, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. PT
Where:
Main hospital building 100 lobby
3710 Southwest US Veterans Hospital Road
Portland, OR
Cost:
Free
Join us for a Cancer Survivorship and Cancer Prevention Tabling Event on Tuesday, June 9, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the VA Portland Health Care System's Portland campus, building 100 (Main medical center building), lobby.
Featured will be nutrition samples and whole health resources. All are welcome to attend!