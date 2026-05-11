Skip to Content

Cancer Survivorship & Prevention Tabling Event

When:

Tue. Jun 9, 2026, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. PT

Where:

Main hospital building 100 lobby

3710 Southwest US Veterans Hospital Road

Portland, OR

Cost:

Free

Join us for a Cancer Survivorship and Cancer Prevention Tabling Event on Tuesday, June 9, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the VA Portland Health Care System's Portland campus, building 100 (Main medical center building), lobby.

Featured will be nutrition samples and whole health resources. All are welcome to attend!

Other VA events

Last updated: 