VA Portland Veterans Museum Open House

The VA Portland Health Care System is hosting an Open House event at their Veterans Museum on July 3rd, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

The address is 1601 East 4th Plain Boulevard, Vancouver, WA 98661-3753 in Building 1819.

Participating departments include MyHealtheVet, Enrollment, Eligibility, Social Work, Whole Health, Nutrition, Women Veterans Program and more!

The Veterans Museum is also accepting donations of military‑related artifacts, memorabilia, photographs, documents, and service items. These donations play a vital role in helping us honor and preserve the stories of those who served.

If you are interested in donating items or would like additional information, please visit us during our hours of operation or contact the museum team directly.

Points of Contact:

Dawn Schultz, Voluntary Service Specialist – Dawn.Schultz2@va.gov

Joseph Zino, Volunteer Museum Curator – joseph.zino@va.gov

Thank you for your continued support of the Veterans Museum and the local community we serve.