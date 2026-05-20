VA Portland Health Care System Veterans Museum Open House

VA Portland Health Care System invites you to help us celebrate the Veterans Museum Open House and Freedom 250 Celebration!

When: July 3, 2026, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Where: 1601 East Fourth Plain Blvd, Vancouver WA (located in building 1819 in the southwest corner of the campus next to VA FARMS)

This event is to celebrate the completion of the museum’s revitalization, recognize the collaborative efforts that made the project possible, and provide Veterans, families, and the community with an enriched space to honor military history, promote connection, and support cultural and therapeutic engagement.

The Veterans Museum is also accepting donations of military‑related artifacts, memorabilia, photographs, documents, and service items. These donations play a vital role in helping us honor and preserve the stories of those who served. If you are interested in donating items or would like additional information, please visit us during our hours of operation or contact the museum team directly.

Points of Contact:

Dawn Schultz, Voluntary Service Specialist – Dawn.Schultz2@va.gov

Joseph Zino, Volunteer Museum Curator – joseph.zino@va.gov



Thank you for your continued support of the Veterans Museum and the local community we serve.