VA Portland Women Veterans Day Event, June 12th

​As part of VA Portland Health Care System's ongoing commitment to honor and support women Veterans, we will be observing Women Veterans Day on Friday, June 12 at our Portland and Vancouver campuses.

Date: Friday, June 12

Time: 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Where:

Portland VA Portland Campus Auditorium, 2nd floor, Main Hospital building, 100

Vancouver

Vancouver VA Campus, Columbia Room, 3rd floor, building 11

Schedule of Events:

10:30 a.m.: Welcome and Mingle

11:00 a.m.: Fireside chat with two women Marines

12:00 p.m.: PBS Film, "Two Wars: No Mail, Low Morale"

12:30 p.m.: Closing Sound Bath