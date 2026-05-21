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VA Portland Women Veterans Day Event, June 12th

Poster for VA Portland Women Veterans Day event on June 12, 2020.

When:

Fri. Jun 12, 2026, 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. PT

Where:

Auditorium, building 100, 2nd floor of main hospital

3710 Southwest US Veterans Hospital Road

Portland, OR

Cost:

Free

​As part of VA Portland Health Care System's ongoing commitment to honor and support women Veterans, we will be observing Women Veterans Day on Friday, June 12 at our Portland and Vancouver campuses.

Date: Friday, June 12
Time: 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Where: 
Portland VA Portland Campus Auditorium, 2nd floor, Main Hospital building, 100

Vancouver
Vancouver VA Campus, Columbia Room, 3rd floor, building 11

Schedule of Events:
10:30 a.m.: Welcome and Mingle
11:00 a.m.: Fireside chat with two women Marines
12:00 p.m.: PBS Film, "Two Wars: No Mail, Low Morale"
12:30 p.m.: Closing Sound Bath

Other VA events

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