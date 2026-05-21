VA Portland Women Veterans Day Event, June 12th
When:
Fri. Jun 12, 2026, 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. PT
Where:
Auditorium, building 100, 2nd floor of main hospital
3710 Southwest US Veterans Hospital Road
Portland, OR
Cost:
Free
As part of VA Portland Health Care System's ongoing commitment to honor and support women Veterans, we will be observing Women Veterans Day on Friday, June 12 at our Portland and Vancouver campuses.
Date: Friday, June 12
Time: 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
Where:
Portland VA Portland Campus Auditorium, 2nd floor, Main Hospital building, 100
Vancouver
Vancouver VA Campus, Columbia Room, 3rd floor, building 11
Schedule of Events:
10:30 a.m.: Welcome and Mingle
11:00 a.m.: Fireside chat with two women Marines
12:00 p.m.: PBS Film, "Two Wars: No Mail, Low Morale"
12:30 p.m.: Closing Sound Bath