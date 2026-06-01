Skip to Content

July Blood Drive

Graphic: Blood donation facts from American Red Cross.

When:

Tue. Jul 28, 2026, 8:30 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. PT

Where:

Auditorium

3710 Southwest US Veterans Hospital Road

Portland, OR

Cost:

Free

July Blood Drive, VA Portland Health Care System Portland campus

Address: 3710 SW US Veterans Hospital Rd., Portland, OR 97239

Date/time: Tuesday, July 28, 2026, 8:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Please call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-) or visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter: USVAPortland to schedule an appointment.


Maximize your blood donation. Help more patients. If you are an eligible type O, B - or A - donor, consider making a Power Red donation. Red blood cells are the most commonly transfused blood component.

Other VA events

Last updated: 