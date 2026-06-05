VA Portland Veterans Museum Open House & Freedom 250 Observance
When:
Thu. Jul 2, 2026, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. PT
Where:
1819, next to VA FARMS
1601 East 4th Plain Boulevard
Vancouver, WA
Cost:
Free
Join us to celebrate the VA Portland's Veterans Museum Open House during the ongoing Freedom 250 celebrations!
The VA's Veterans Museum is newly renovated and overseen by a new volunteer docent. Come by and see the new displays and meet Joe Zino!
Event participants include:
MyHealtheVet
Enrollment
Caregiver Support
Social Work Services
Recreational Therapy
Whole Health
Nutrition
Womens Veterans Programs
Veterans Benefits Administration (VBA)
Oregon Department of Veterans Affairs
Refreshments provided by Arcadia Senior Living Center.
Address: 1601 East Fourth Plain Blvd., Vancouver WA 98661. Building 1819 in the southwest corner of the VA's Vancouver campus, next to VA FARMS.