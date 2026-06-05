VA Portland Veterans Museum Open House & Freedom 250 Observance

Join us to celebrate the VA Portland's Veterans Museum Open House during the ongoing Freedom 250 celebrations!

The VA's Veterans Museum is newly renovated and overseen by a new volunteer docent. Come by and see the new displays and meet Joe Zino!

Event participants include:

MyHealtheVet

Enrollment

Caregiver Support

Social Work Services

Recreational Therapy

Whole Health

Nutrition

Womens Veterans Programs

Veterans Benefits Administration (VBA)

Oregon Department of Veterans Affairs

Refreshments provided by Arcadia Senior Living Center.

Address: 1601 East Fourth Plain Blvd., Vancouver WA 98661. Building 1819 in the southwest corner of the VA's Vancouver campus, next to VA FARMS.