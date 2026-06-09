Choose VA Veteran's Tele Town Hall

WHAT: VA Portland Health Care System is scheduled to hold a Veterans Virtual Town Hall on Thursday, June 25, 2026, from 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. The event will be hosted via MS Teams (access information provided below).

WHO: Several health service lines will participate in the Virtual Town Hall, including Enrollment, Urgent Care, Patient Advocates, Mental Health, Whole Health, Community Care, and more. Topics will include; PACT Act, Compact Act, Toxic Exposures, and a discussion on the differences between VBA and VHA, and insurance/benefit differences.

WHEN: Thursday, June 25, 2026, from 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

WHERE: Virtual (Pinless dial-in number: Live Streaming via this link: https://access.live/vaportland)