Choose VA! Tele Town Hall hosted by VA Portland
When:
Thu. Jul 16, 2026, 5:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. PT
Where:
Cost:
Free
Join VA Portland Health Care System for an interactive Tele-Town Hall to learn about VA health care enrollment, benefits, and services available to Veterans across our region.
How to Join:
• Pinless Dial-In Number:
• Streaming URL: https://access.live/vaportland
Why Attend?
• Learn who is eligible for VA health care
• Understand available services including primary care, specialty care, mental health, urgent care, and more
• Get answers to common enrollment myths
• Hear about VA Portland locations and community resources
Have questions?
Contact VA’s Health Enrollment Center: