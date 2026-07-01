Choose VA! Tele Town Hall hosted by VA Portland

Join VA Portland Health Care System for an interactive Tele-Town Hall to learn about VA health care enrollment, benefits, and services available to Veterans across our region.



How to Join:

• Pinless Dial-In Number:

• Streaming URL: https://access.live/vaportland



Why Attend?

• Learn who is eligible for VA health care

• Understand available services including primary care, specialty care, mental health, urgent care, and more

• Get answers to common enrollment myths

• Hear about VA Portland locations and community resources



Have questions?

Contact VA’s Health Enrollment Center: