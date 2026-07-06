Peace Paper Project Workshop

The Peace Paper Project is looking for participants!

Therapeutic Hand Papermaking with multiple workshops, transforming uniforms and other cloth of significance into paper!

Workshop dates:

July 14th & 15th Auditorium at VA Portland Health Care System

July 16th & 17th in courtyard of Community Living Center on Vancouver campus

Workshop times:

9 a.m.-10:30 a.m., 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m., and extended Open Studio 2:00 p.m.-5:00 p.m. (participants welcome to attend open studio 1-4 days).

To register, contact Meredith McMackin at: Meredith.Mcmackin@va.gov

Peace Paper Project is an international community-arts initiative that utilizes traditional papermaking as a form of trauma therapy, social engagement, and community activism. Veteran Paper Workshops are collaborations between Student Veteran Associations (SVA), Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW), American Legions, VA Medical Centers and Veteran Shelters throughout the United States of America.

Since 2011, Peace Paper has conducted hundreds of workshops worldwide in conjunction with community leaders, mental health professionals, and art therapists.

For more information on the project, visit