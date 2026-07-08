National Afternoon Out Community Event

Veterans Affairs Police National Afternoon Out (Based on National Night Out), an afternoon dedicated to strengthening community partnerships and promoting safety, support, and connection for Veterans and their families.

This family friendly event brings together VA Police, local first responders, community organizations, and service providers with one shared goal: to empower our Veteran community through education, resources, and engagement. Throughout the event, attendees can explore a wide range of informational booths and talk directly with experts about programs designed to support Veterans and their loved ones.

Topics include Caregiver Support Programs, healthcare services, mental health and wellness resources, crisis intervention support, benefits assistance, housing programs, and tools for navigating life transitions after service. In addition to resource education, families can enjoy demonstrations, interactive activities, and opportunities to build meaningful relationships with the VA Police Officers who proudly serve the VA community.

This National Afternoon Out is more than a safety event—it’s a commitment to ensuring every Veteran and family member feels informed, supported, and connected. We welcome all Veterans, families, caregivers, and community partners to join us in celebrating community, resilience, and service.