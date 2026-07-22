Help us celebrate National Healthcare Hospitality Week, July 2024!

Celebrate the people who make hospitality houses feel like home! National Healthcare Hospitality Week recognizes the hospitality houses and the dedicated people who run them. Behind every night of lodging provided at VA Portland’s The Lodge and Fisher House, is a devoted team doing work most never see: welcoming Veterans and families on some of the hardest days of their lives, keeping the house running smoothly, and making a strange city feel a little more like home.

VA Portland Health Care System’s The Lodge and Fisher House will mark National Healthcare Hospitality Week from July 20 to 24, joining hospitality houses nationwide in honoring patients and families supported during medical treatment. Observing this week highlights the vital role that safe, supportive lodging plays in helping Veterans and their families access specialized medical care far from home.