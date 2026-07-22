July Blood Drive

The American Red Cross is holding a Blood Drive at the VA Portland Medical Center.

Address: 3710 SW US Veterans Hospital Rd., Portland, OR 97239

When: Tuesday, July 28, 2026 Time: 8:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Please call 1-800-RED CROSS (1- ) or visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter: USVAPortland to schedule an appointment. Maximize your blood donation.

Help more patients. If you are an eligible type O, B - or A - donor, consider making a Power Red donation. Red blood cells are the most commonly transfused blood component