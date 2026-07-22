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September Blood Drive

September Blood Drive Infographic

When:

Tue. Sep 15, 2026, 8:30 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. PT

Where:

Auditorium

3710 Southwest US Veterans Hospital Road

Portland, OR

Cost:

Free

Join us for the American Red Cross Blood Drive at the VA Portland Medical Center.

Address: 3710 SW US Veterans Hospital Rd., Portland, OR 97239

When: Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2026 Time: 8:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Please call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-) or visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter: USVAPortland to schedule an appointment. Maximize your blood donation.

Help more patients. If you are an eligible type O, B - or A - donor, consider making a Power Red donation. Red blood cells are the most commonly transfused blood component

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