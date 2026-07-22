VA Social Work Resource Fair
When:
Mon. Aug 24, 2026, 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. PT
Where:
Auditorium, building 101
3710 Southwest US Veterans Hospital Road
Portland, OR
Cost:
Free
Join us on August 24th from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the VA's Portland campus Auditorium in building 101 for the VA Social Work Resource Fair.
Veterans, families and staff are encouraged to attend!
Meet social workers from across our hospital system, including; Homemaker Health Aid Program, Mental Health, Primary Care, Suicide Prevention, and many more!