Caregiver Support Program Resource Fair

VA Portland Health Care System's Caregiver Support Program is hosting a Resource Fair, on Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2026, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Vancouver's VA campus, in front of building 11. The event coincides with the planned National Afternoon Out.

Portland Caregiver Support Program (CSP) is excited to include many VA and community partners during this year’s resource fair. No registration needed.

Participants include: Caregiver Support Program, VA Police, Patient Aligned Care Team (PACT) Social Worker Suicide Prevention Team, Community Care, Geriatric Clinic, Survivors Assistance and Memorial Support (SAMS), VA Farming and Recovery Mental Health, Services (VA FARMS), Whole Health Coaching, Movement Disorders and Parkinson’s Disease Research, Education, and Clinical Centers (PADRECC), Prosthetics, Military2VA (M2VA), Fisher House, Home Based Primary Care (HBPC), Intimate Partner Violence Assistance, Program (IPVAP), Clark College Veterans Office, C-TRAN, Oregon Veteran’s Home

We look forward to seeing you!