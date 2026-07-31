Being Safe with Suicide Prevention Event



Suicide is everyone's business. Get trained to know how to identify a person in crisis and how to help them.

Who: Everyone! Parents, friends, neighbors, youth, Veterans, First Responders, educators, businesses...

When: September 10, 2026, 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Where: Gladstone Library Community Room, 525 Portland Ave., Gladstone OR 97027

Presented by the VA Portland Health Care System.