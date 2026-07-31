Being Safe with Suicide Prevention Event
When:
Thu. Sep 10, 2026, 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. PT
Where:
Gladstone Library, Community Room
525 Portland Avenue
Portland, OR
Cost:
Free
Being Safe with Suicide Prevention Event
Suicide is everyone's business. Get trained to know how to identify a person in crisis and how to help them.
Who: Everyone! Parents, friends, neighbors, youth, Veterans, First Responders, educators, businesses...
When: September 10, 2026, 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.
Where: Gladstone Library Community Room, 525 Portland Ave., Gladstone OR 97027
Presented by the VA Portland Health Care System.