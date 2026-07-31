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Being Safe with Suicide Prevention Event

Graphic with text "Being Safe With Suicide Prevention" and "FREE"

When:

Thu. Sep 10, 2026, 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. PT

Where:

Gladstone Library, Community Room

525 Portland Avenue

Portland, OR

Cost:

Free

Being Safe with Suicide Prevention Event
 

Suicide is everyone's business. Get trained to know how to identify a person in crisis and how to help them.

Who: Everyone! Parents, friends, neighbors, youth, Veterans, First Responders, educators, businesses...
When: September 10, 2026, 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.
Where: Gladstone Library Community Room, 525 Portland Ave., Gladstone OR 97027

Presented by the VA Portland Health Care System.

Other VA events

Last updated: 