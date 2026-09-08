Dedication of Gold Star Memorial at Willamette National Cemetery Sunday, Sept. 27

Sunday, September 27 is Gold Star Mother's and Family's Day when we honor families across our nation whose loved ones made the ultimate sacrifice during military service to our nation.

On that special day, we will dedicate the Oregon State Federation of Garden Clubs, Inc. Gold Star Memorial at Willamette National Cemetery beginning at 12:00 pm.

The ceremony will honor Oregon's 6,000+ Gold Star Families or as many as 24,000 individual family members - fathers, mothers, siblings, spouses, sons and daughters.

Willamette National Cemetery is located at 11800 SE Mt. Scott Blvd, Portland, OR. The ceremony will be held at the Administration Building. Parking is located across the street.

Guest speakers include Dr. Nakeia Daniels, Director of the Oregon Department of Veterans Affairs and Linda Gibson, a Gold Star Mother whose son was laid to rest at Willamette.

The new Gold Star Memorial will be unveiled by Gold Star Families and Garden Club members.

Other completed Gold Star projects will be discussed: Oregon Gold Star Families Memorial Highway on US Hwy 30, Gold Star Memorials at ends of US Hwy 30, Blue Star/Gold Star By-Way markers, and Gold Star Families Memorial Monuments. Potential future Gold Star projects will be presented.

The ceremony is hosted by Willamette National Cemetery and sponsored by the Oregon State Federation of Garden Clubs, Inc. and Bend Heroes Foundation.

Contacts:

Jane Sercombe, Oregon State Federation of Garden Clubs, Inc. jane.sercombe@gmail.com

Dick Tobiason, Bend Heroes Foundation, dtobiason@bendcable.com