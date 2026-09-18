What: Suicide Prevention Mini-Expo

When: Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2026, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Where: VA Portland Health Care System Portland Campus; 3710 US Veterans Hospital Road, Portland OR 97239

Event start: 10 a.m.

Panel Discussion: 11 a.m.-12 p.m.

Resource Fair: 12 p.m. - 2 p.m.

Info: Veterans, family members, VA staff are invited to learn about best practices to keep ourselves and those we care about safe from risks of suicide.

Questions: email Ashley.Taylor18@va.gov