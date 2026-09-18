Suicide Prevention Mini-Expo
When:
Tue. Sep 22, 2026, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. PT
Where:
Building 100, 2nd floor, Auditorium
3710 Southwest US Veterans Hospital Road
Portland, OR
Cost:
Free
What: Suicide Prevention Mini-Expo
When: Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2026, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Where: VA Portland Health Care System Portland Campus; 3710 US Veterans Hospital Road, Portland OR 97239
Event start: 10 a.m.
Panel Discussion: 11 a.m.-12 p.m.
Resource Fair: 12 p.m. - 2 p.m.
Info: Veterans, family members, VA staff are invited to learn about best practices to keep ourselves and those we care about safe from risks of suicide.
Questions: email Ashley.Taylor18@va.gov