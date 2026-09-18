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Suicide Prevention Mini-Expo

"Suicide Prevention Mini-Expo" text over city graphic.

When:

Tue. Sep 22, 2026, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. PT

Where:

Building 100, 2nd floor, Auditorium

3710 Southwest US Veterans Hospital Road

Portland, OR

Cost:

Free

What: Suicide Prevention Mini-Expo

When: Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2026, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Where: VA Portland Health Care System Portland Campus; 3710 US Veterans Hospital Road, Portland OR 97239

Event start: 10 a.m. 

Panel Discussion: 11 a.m.-12 p.m. 

Resource Fair: 12 p.m. - 2 p.m.

Info: Veterans, family members, VA staff are invited to learn about best practices to keep ourselves and those we care about safe from risks of suicide.

Questions: email Ashley.Taylor18@va.gov

Other VA events

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