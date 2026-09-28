Well-Being Programming in the VA Portland Auditorium (Building 101, Room 220)

In celebration of World Mental Health Day (Saturday, 10/10/26), we want to remind you that your well-being matters. Mental health is an important part of your overall well-being, and taking care of it is a sign of strength.

Taking care of your mental health is also not something you have to face alone. Our VA Portland Mental Health team is here to support you and to walk alongside you in your journey. To connect with Mental Health, please reach out to our new patient access team to get started.

You are not alone- we’re here for you.

Please join us for well-being programming on Thursday, 10/8/2026, from 8am-10:30am in the VA Portland Auditorium (Building 101, Room 220).