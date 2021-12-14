Caregiver Whole Health Matters is an ongoing series held virtually

Mondays, 12:30 to 2:00 p.m.

Caregiver Whole Health Matters is an in-depth exploration of the Whole Health Wheel designed to give caregivers an opportunity to understand the Circle of Health and how each component can influence health and wellbeing. Each series will cover two sections of the wheel and caregivers can register for as many series as they would like to attend.

Call to Register @ (503) 273-5210

Other upcoming classes include...

- January 3 - February 14, 2022; Food & Drink and Moving the Body

- February 28 - April 4, 2022; Power of Mind and Recharge

- April 18 - May 23, 2022; Surroundings and Personal Development

