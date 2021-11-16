Job Fair at VA Portland

You are invited to attend VA Portland Health Care System’s Job Fair!

-15 LPN positions

- 20 Medical Support Positions

Interviews will be conducted onsite for

the following positions for these departments at the Portland VA Medical Center or Vancouver VA campus; Inpatient & Emergency Medicine, Rehab & Long Term Care, Operative Care, Hospital & Specialty Medicine

Practical Nurses;

• Benefits beginning first day of employment.

• Salary $45,133.00 to $70,039.00 per year (based on experience).

• Scholarship opportunities.

• Annual salary increases.

• Opportunities to expand into various fields.

Medical Support Assistants;

• Benefits beginning first day of employment

• Salary $29,965.00 to $54,536.00 per year (based on experience)

• Scholarship opportunities

• Annual salary increases

• Opportunities to expand into various fields

Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021

9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Last applicants will be received no later than 1 p.m.

Portland VA Medical Center

3710 SW U.S. Veterans Hospital Rd.

Portland, OR 97239

Check in @ Auditorium, Bldg 101, 2nd floor

Bring your resume & the following ID and forms if applicable.

- 2 forms of Gov't issued ID or valid U.S. passport

- Veterans: bring DD-214

- Current or Former Federal employees: SF-50