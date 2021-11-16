Job Fair at VA Portland
Job Fair at Portland VA Medical Center; 35 job openings, get hired now
- When
-
Saturday, Dec 11, 2021
9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. PST
- Where
-
Auditorium, Bldg 101, 2nd floor
You are invited to attend VA Portland Health Care System’s Job Fair!
-15 LPN positions
- 20 Medical Support Positions
Interviews will be conducted onsite for
the following positions for these departments at the Portland VA Medical Center or Vancouver VA campus; Inpatient & Emergency Medicine, Rehab & Long Term Care, Operative Care, Hospital & Specialty Medicine
Practical Nurses;
• Benefits beginning first day of employment.
• Salary $45,133.00 to $70,039.00 per year (based on experience).
• Scholarship opportunities.
• Annual salary increases.
• Opportunities to expand into various fields.
Medical Support Assistants;
• Benefits beginning first day of employment
• Salary $29,965.00 to $54,536.00 per year (based on experience)
• Scholarship opportunities
• Annual salary increases
• Opportunities to expand into various fields
Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021
9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Last applicants will be received no later than 1 p.m.
Portland VA Medical Center
3710 SW U.S. Veterans Hospital Rd.
Portland, OR 97239
Check in @ Auditorium, Bldg 101, 2nd floor
Bring your resume & the following ID and forms if applicable.
- 2 forms of Gov't issued ID or valid U.S. passport
- Veterans: bring DD-214
- Current or Former Federal employees: SF-50