Job Fair at VA Portland

VA Portland Health Care System Job Fair Dec 11, 2021 15 LPN and 20 Medical Support Assistant Jobs

Job Fair at Portland VA Medical Center; 35 job openings, get hired now

When
Saturday, Dec 11, 2021
9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. PST
Where

Portland VA Medical Center

Auditorium, Bldg 101, 2nd floor

Registration

You are invited to attend VA Portland Health Care System’s Job Fair!
-15 LPN positions
- 20 Medical Support Positions

Interviews will be conducted onsite for 
the following positions for these departments at the Portland VA Medical Center or Vancouver VA campus; Inpatient & Emergency Medicine, Rehab & Long Term Care, Operative Care,  Hospital & Specialty Medicine 

Practical Nurses; 
•    Benefits beginning first day of employment.
•    Salary $45,133.00 to $70,039.00 per year (based on experience).
•    Scholarship opportunities.
•    Annual salary increases.
•    Opportunities to expand into various fields.

Medical Support Assistants;
•    Benefits beginning first day of employment
•    Salary $29,965.00 to $54,536.00 per year (based on experience)
•    Scholarship opportunities
•    Annual salary increases
•    Opportunities to expand into various fields

Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021
9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Last applicants will be received no later than 1 p.m.

Portland VA Medical Center
3710 SW U.S. Veterans Hospital Rd.  
Portland, OR 97239

Check in @ Auditorium, Bldg 101, 2nd floor 

Bring your resume & the following ID and forms if applicable. 
- 2 forms of Gov't issued ID or valid U.S. passport
- Veterans: bring DD-214
- Current or Former Federal employees: SF-50

