Events

Learn more about events in our VA Portland health care community, including classes on health and wellness.

Caregiver Whole Health Matters

Caregiver Whole Health Matters is an in-depth exploration of the Whole Health Wheel designed to give caregivers an opportunity to understand the Circle of Health and how each component can influence health and wellbeing.

When
Monday, Jan 24, 2022
12:30 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. PST

Nutrition & Brain Health

Whole Health food and drink workshop; learn about: the role nutrition plays in the maintaining brain health; foods known to enhance brain health, including the MIND Diet; the basic menu planning skills to increase intake of MINDful foods.

When
Tuesday, Jan 25, 2022
1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. PST

PTSD Caregiver REACH Support Group

Training and support for caregivers of a Veterans with PTSD.

When
Wednesday, Jan 26, 2022
1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. PST

Caregiver Whole Health Matters

When
Monday, Jan 31, 2022
12:30 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. PST

Virtual Healthy Teaching Kitchen (HTK)

Learning how to cook can be one step towards getting healthier foods on your plate. The Healthy Teaching Kitchen (HTK) online program provides live, virtual cooking classes for Veterans

When
Tuesday, Feb 1, 2022
1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. PST

PTSD Caregiver REACH Support Group

Training and support for caregivers of a Veterans with PTSD.

When
Wednesday, Feb 2, 2022
1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. PST

Virtual Healthy Teaching Kitchen (HTK)

Learning how to cook can be one step towards getting healthier foods on your plate. The Healthy Teaching Kitchen (HTK) online program provides live, virtual cooking classes for Veterans

When
Wednesday, Feb 9, 2022
2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. PST

Intuitive Eating Introduction Class

Intuitive Eating class for veterans is a non-diet approach to health.

When
Wednesday, Feb 16, 2022
2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. PST

Nutrition & Brain Health

Whole Health food and drink workshop; learn about: the role nutrition plays in the maintaining brain health; foods known to enhance brain health, including the MIND Diet; the basic menu planning skills to increase intake of MINDful foods.

When
Tuesday, Feb 22, 2022
1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. PST

Virtual Healthy Teaching Kitchen (HTK)

Learning how to cook can be one step towards getting healthier foods on your plate. The Healthy Teaching Kitchen (HTK) online program provides live, virtual cooking classes for Veterans

When
Tuesday, Mar 1, 2022
1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. PST
