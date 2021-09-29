Events
Learn more about events in our VA Portland health care community, including classes on health and wellness.
Caregiver Whole Health Matters
Caregiver Whole Health Matters is an in-depth exploration of the Whole Health Wheel designed to give caregivers an opportunity to understand the Circle of Health and how each component can influence health and wellbeing.
12:30 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. PST
Nutrition & Brain Health
Whole Health food and drink workshop; learn about: the role nutrition plays in the maintaining brain health; foods known to enhance brain health, including the MIND Diet; the basic menu planning skills to increase intake of MINDful foods.
1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. PST
PTSD Caregiver REACH Support Group
Training and support for caregivers of a Veterans with PTSD.
1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. PST
Caregiver Whole Health Matters
12:30 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. PST
Virtual Healthy Teaching Kitchen (HTK)
Learning how to cook can be one step towards getting healthier foods on your plate. The Healthy Teaching Kitchen (HTK) online program provides live, virtual cooking classes for Veterans
1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. PST
PTSD Caregiver REACH Support Group
Training and support for caregivers of a Veterans with PTSD.
1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. PST
Virtual Healthy Teaching Kitchen (HTK)
Learning how to cook can be one step towards getting healthier foods on your plate. The Healthy Teaching Kitchen (HTK) online program provides live, virtual cooking classes for Veterans
2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. PST
Intuitive Eating Introduction Class
Intuitive Eating class for veterans is a non-diet approach to health.
2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. PST
Nutrition & Brain Health
Whole Health food and drink workshop; learn about: the role nutrition plays in the maintaining brain health; foods known to enhance brain health, including the MIND Diet; the basic menu planning skills to increase intake of MINDful foods.
1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. PST
Virtual Healthy Teaching Kitchen (HTK)
Learning how to cook can be one step towards getting healthier foods on your plate. The Healthy Teaching Kitchen (HTK) online program provides live, virtual cooking classes for Veterans
1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. PST