S.A.V.E. training for Caregivers

VA S.A.V.E. Training will help you act with care and compassion if you encounter a Veteran who is in crisis or experiencing suicidal thoughts. The acronym S.A.V.E. helps you remember the important steps involved in suicide prevention:

S = Signs of suicidal thinking should be recognized

A = Ask the most important question of all —

“Are you thinking of killing yourself?”

V = Validate the Veteran’s experience

E = Encourage treatment and Expedite getting help

You can prevent Veteran suicide.

There are behaviors that may be signs a Veteran needs support. In this class, you will learn to recognize these warning signs and the 'do's and don'ts' when trying to help someone in crisis.

Caregivers can register by calling the Caregiver Support Program’s Resource Line at 503-273-5210.